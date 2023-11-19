UK Government backing for North East Wales £80m Investment Zone could be announced in Autumn Statement

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt will present his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday which could include backing for the proposed North East Wales £80m Investment Zone.

The Welsh Government has already backed plans to create investment zone in Flintsirie and Wrexham which has been hailed as a "gamechanger" for the area's economy.

The announcement was made by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething in the Senedd after the idea attracted cross party support from leading Labour, Conservative and Plaid Cymru politicians.

It is part of the UK Government's scheme to create 12 Investment Zones across the country. It is believed it would leverage an additional £1.7 billion of investment for the area and help create thousands of new jobs.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council, said: "This is a potentially landmark decision which will bring £80 million investment into Flintshire and Wrexham over the next four years. I hope this will help to strengthen our key industries, as well as bringing in and developing new ones.

"I am very pleased with the way businesses and politicians have worked together to get to this stage. I would like to thank everyone for their contributions in making such a strong case for an Investment Zone in North East Wales."

The group includes Moneypenny, JCB, Airbus, Net World Sports, Theatr Clwyd, North Wales Business Council, Wrexham and Flintshire councils, Wrexham University and AMRC Cymru, and is chaired by Joanna Swash, Chair and Group CEO of Moneypenny.

The UK Government will make a decision on the support it will provide for investment zones for Wales ahead of or as part of the Autumn Statement process

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

