Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 23rd Jul

Two vehicles collision partially blocks Hawarden Road in Penyffordd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A two-vehicle collision has partially blocked Hawarden Road in Penyfford.

The collision, which was first reported at 7.50am has happened near Fammau View Drive.

The traffic map image (above) shows the location of the collision is not on the main A550 Hawarden Road

Sensors show traffic is to coping well.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Hawarden Road partially blocked, heavy traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved near Fammau View Drive.”

“Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival following an accident that happened just before 07:40am”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

200 new jobs set to be created at Sandycroft poultry site following multi-million-pound investment

News

Welsh government to remove requirement for people who have been fully vaccinated to self-isolate next month

News

Glyndwr University students to work with teen contender for Commonwealth Games

News

Universal Credit cut will punish tens of thousands of working families and key workers in Wales

News

Extra police patrols at popular North Wales outdoor destinations following anti-social behaviour spike

News

Coastguard’s first operational drone to join manned aircraft, boats and cliff rescue teams in North Wales this summer

News

Women’s Equality Party park digital billboard outside Delyn MP Rob Roberts office as they call for urgent changes to the Recall Act

News

Police searching for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in River Dee at Chester have found a body

News

Hawarden hits 31ºC making it the hottest place in UK today

News





Read 390,528 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn