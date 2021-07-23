Two vehicles collision partially blocks Hawarden Road in Penyffordd

A two-vehicle collision has partially blocked Hawarden Road in Penyfford.

The collision, which was first reported at 7.50am has happened near Fammau View Drive.

The traffic map image (above) shows the location of the collision is not on the main A550 Hawarden Road

Sensors show traffic is to coping well.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Hawarden Road partially blocked, heavy traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved near Fammau View Drive.”

“Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival following an accident that happened just before 07:40am”