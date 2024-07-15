Two Sisters ‘Ground Force’ transforms Queensferry school’s outdoor spaces

On one of the rare hot days so far this summer, local primary school Queensferry CP hosted a Ground Force Day.

Eleven volunteers from the nearby 2 Sisters Food Group factory were joined by local business PDQ Landscaping and a whole host of pupils to improve the school’s outside spaces.

Delighted with this opportunity to give back to the local community, the crew set to work in the sunshine filling planters, painting benches, treating sheds and shelters, and even building a bug hotel.

Alongside the hours spent working, plants, compost, and decorative items were also donated by 2 Sisters and PDQ Landscaping.

Alison Wyn-Hughes, Headteacher of Queensferry CP, expressed her gratitude: “The Ground Force Day team had a huge impact, both in terms of the physical improvements to our outside spaces and the wonderful afternoon the children had taking part. In a time of real financial hardship for many schools, it is gestures like this that make such a difference. We really would not have been able to make these improvements without the generosity of the people involved – both by giving their time and the money needed to make it possible.”

Jane Hall, Finance Controller at 2 Sisters and volunteer, added: “We had a fantastic time on Ground Force Day, everyone worked so hard in hot weather to make the most of another opportunity to support this school and the brilliant community in Sandycroft. We’re already looking forward to the next time.”