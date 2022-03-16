Two brothers both been treated for Prostate Cancer reach Everest base camp after epic charity trek

A Flintshire man and his brother who have both been battling Prostate Cancer have reached Everest base camp following an epic trek for charity.

Gwyn Bouch from Hawarden, his brother John and friends Mark Reidford – also from Hawarden – and Richy Newlands have been trekking 130Km through Nepal to the base of Everest to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

After a final 7 hour push, the group finally reached base camp on Tuesday.

John was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 2019 after a conversation with an NHS consultant on a holiday flight to Barcelona.

Within weeks John had been MRI scanned and biopsied and given the news that he had Prostate Cancer.

“Shocked to the core” at the news, he took all the advice available and what followed was a nerve-sparing Radical Prostatectomy – in short, he had his Prostate removed.

At a relatively young 55 years old, his consultant recommended that he advised any male siblings to get themselves checked out as the cancer was quite aggressive.

In January 2020 Gwyn who is Chairman of Deeside Community Trust saw his GP who did some tests and reported back that everything seemed OK.

“However, given my brother’s diagnosis, he thought it best to send me for an MRI scan.” John said.

“I had that in Feb 2020 and was shocked to discover I too had a shadow on my Prostate which was confirmed as cancerous via biopsy in March 2020”

“In October I had another biopsy and MRI that confirmed a rapidly growing cancer and within 6 weeks I too had a radical prostatectomy.” John added.

Gwyn said: “John and I live at opposite ends of the country but the service we both received from Clatterbridge and Arrow Park hospitals for myself and Frimley Park and Royal Surrey, Guildford for John was completely brilliant and we can’t thank the NHS staff enough.”

“So how do we repay our gratitude………… by trekking to Everest Base Camp how else!” Gwyn said.

The group set off on their trek on March 6, reaching Everest Base Camp on Tuesday, they posted an update on Instagram, they said:

“Hi all, what can we say…. we finally reached base camp at 1.30pm local time.”

“Incredible feeling and pretty emotional for everyone.”

“Can’t thank Mark and Richy enough for joining us in our Trek.”

“Without them we would never be 4MenofMen.

“Massive thanks to everyone who has donated so far and please please spread the word far and wide and especially ask any men you know of age 50+ to do the prostate cancer Uk 3 minute test online.”

“Let’s ensure our Trek doesn’t just raise money but also raise the profile of prostate cancer treatment and the importance of catching things early. Thanks again and a special thanks to all our families and friends for their huge support and love.”

Funny how these things happen…….. Within weeks John had been MRI scanned and biopsied and given the news that he had Prostate Cancer.

So far they have raised over £6,705 for Prostate Cancer UK.