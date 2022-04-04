Two arrested following reports of ‘suspicious’ activity in Connah’s Quay

Police have said they have removed another knife from the streets of Flintshire after arresting two people.

Officers were responding to reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in Connah’s Quay.

The two were arrested for a number of alleged offences including burglary and possession of a knife.

In a statement, North Flintshire Police said:

“Following reports of suspicious activity in Connah’s Quay, two males have been arrested for the offences of burglary, going equipped and possession of a bladed article after they were found in possession of a knife, various tools and suspected stolen items.”

“Another knife removed from the streets of Flintshire.”