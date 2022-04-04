Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th Apr 2022

Two arrested following reports of ‘suspicious’ activity in Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said they have removed another knife from the streets of Flintshire after arresting two people.

Officers were responding to reports of ‘suspicious activity’ in Connah’s Quay.

The two were arrested for a number of alleged offences including burglary and possession of a knife.

In a statement, North Flintshire Police said:

“Following reports of suspicious activity in Connah’s Quay, two males have been arrested for the offences of burglary, going equipped and possession of a bladed article after they were found in possession of a knife, various tools and suspected stolen items.”

“Another knife removed from the streets of Flintshire.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New £100,000 scheme launches to recognise crime-fighting projects across North Wales

News

Landmark rule makes manufacturers responsible for waste created by their products

News

Police continuing to appeal for information to trace missing 18-year-old in Chester

News

Ukraine: Flintshire artist raising money for charity after child refugee images left her heartbroken

News

FAW Youth Cup Final: “We are the underdogs – but we’ll go for it from the off” says Flint coach

News

Wildlife injured and killed by litter as RSPCA receive hundreds of reports in Wales

News

North Wales health board to make £105m of savings in next three years

News

Backing for North Wales PCC’s hunting review following criticism by pro-hunt group

News

Wales World Cup draw – Group B and dates for games

News





Read 384,701 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn