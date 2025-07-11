Two arrested after North Wales courier fraud probe

Two men were arrested in Bradford last week following a joint operation by North Wales Police’s Economic Crime unit working alongside North West and Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime teams.

The arrests are connected to an ongoing investigation into courier fraud affecting residents across North Wales.

Courier fraud is a form of scam where fraudsters impersonate police officers or bank officials over the phone to deceive victims into handing over money or bank cards.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Cyber Crime team said in a social media post, “Fraudsters will travel great distances to commit fraud, so we must always be on our guard and be wary of phone calls out of the blue.”

In typical courier fraud cases, the caller may be able to provide some easily accessible personal details about the victim, such as their full name and address, to gain trust.

They then claim suspicious activity has been detected on the victim’s bank account or that suspects have been arrested but more money is needed as evidence.

Victims are persuaded to withdraw cash, foreign currency, or purchase expensive items, which they are asked to hand over to a courier who is also part of the scam.

Victims are falsely promised reimbursement, but the money or items handed over are never returned.

Police warn that genuine banks or police will never ask customers to verify personal details or PINs over the phone, nor will they arrange for cards to be collected by courier. They advise anyone receiving such calls to hang up immediately.

If victims wish to call their bank back, they should wait at least five minutes and use a different phone line, as fraudsters sometimes stay on the line to intercept calls.

Residents should also be cautious if offered a phone number to call back, as this may not be genuine or the fraudster might remain on the line.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted should report the incident to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If a victim has shared bank details or handed over their card to a courier, they should contact their bank immediately to cancel the card and prevent further losses.

North Wales Police continue to remind residents to stay vigilant and protect themselves from such scams.

