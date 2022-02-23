Twenty is Plenty – 20mph speed limit trial set to begin in Buckley next week

New 20mph speed limits are set to be rolled out next week on roads in Buckley and Mynydd Isa as part of a pilot project.

Flintshire has been picked as one of eight areas across Wales where a reduction from 30mph to 20mph will be introduced on some residential roads as part of a Welsh Government trial.

Ministers want to introduce a national default 20mph speed limit for residential restricted roads in Wales by August 2023.

Flintshire Council obtained funding to implement mandatory 20mph limits “across the inventory of residential roads” within Buckley, Mynydd Isa, Drury, New Brighton, Bryn Y Baal, Burntwood, and Alltami.

New 20mph signs have been erected over the past few weeks, they have been covered over with black plastic ahead of the roll out on Monday, 28 February.

Flintshire council previously said: “The implementation of a 20mph limit would bring considerable benefits of improving road safety within the wider residential area.”

“In 2018, 50% of all highway casualties in Wales occurred on 30mph roads.”

“In addition the scheme will also act as an ‘enabler’ to both facilitate and complement the implementation of key Active Travel infrastructure, making it safer to walk and cycle within local residential areas.”

Following a consultation process, the council proposed that all unclassified roads (30mph) within the scheme will be reduced to 20mph with the exception of the A549 between Wylfa Roundabout and Dirty Mile, Dobshill.

Flintshire council has been working with North Wales Police on plans for enforcement activity which will be undertaken in line with the “project enforcement strategy.”

It is understood enforcement of the new reduced speed limit will initially be “by education.”