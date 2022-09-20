Tributes pour in following death of former Connah’s Quay Nomads player and coach Jamie Wynne

Listen to this article

Tributes have poured in following the death of former Connah’s Quay Nomads player and coach Jamie Wynne.

On Sunday, Jamie’s mum Dawn posted a heartbreaking message on social media, she said: “This is something I never ever thought I would have to put on my status on Friday 16th September our beautiful handsome boy Jamie David Wynne passed away.

“As a family, we are truly broken beyond belief. If anyone knows us our boys are our life,”

Everyone at The Nomads are devastated to hear the passing of Jamie Wynne Jamie was a key part of our early academy years at the club, winning the U19 league for the first time and also making a handful of appearances for the first team before also going on to be an academy coach pic.twitter.com/XmY4UDR2xq — Connah’s Quay Nomads FC (@the_nomads) September 17, 2022

Following the news Nomads Technical Director, Jay Catton said he was “heartbroken like everyone who had the privilege of knowing Jamie.”

“An incredibly talented footballer throughout youth and senior game who was loved by everyone who knew him and always life and soul of any event.”

Jay said: “To watch him grow as a youngster personally at Connah’s Quay Nomads Academy right through to play and score for his local club in the Cymru Premier on numerous occasions along with representing Wales U18s was incredible to see and inspirational to so many.”

“To also see him progress and thrive during his work at Deeside developing local football, alongside coaching the next generation of youngsters in the academy all whilst gaining degree at UCLAN was a testament to how hard he worked and what he was able to achieve.”

“A young man that will be missed so much by all who knew him and this news has been so hard to take for everyone.”

Jay said Jamie was “one of the most genuine, loveable lads and great man who I along with all will miss dearly.”

“Will never forget all the years and experiences I was able to personally share with Jamie and he will never be forgotten by all that knew him.”

Lovely to see flowers left outside the clubhouse today for Jamie. Such a sad time. pic.twitter.com/XGEXVeIAMx — leighton sumner (@SumSumner) September 18, 2022

Nomads Nathaniel MG Cup match against Holywell Town at the Deeside Stadium this evening has been dedicated to Jamie.

The club said: “Tuesday night’s fixture will be in memory of former Nomad player and coach, Jamie Wynne who unfortunately passed away this weekend.”

“Nomads players will wear black armbands and Jamie will feature on a commemorative match programme with all proceeds from Tuesday’s game including gate, programme and cafe taking all being donated to the Wynne family.”

Football Association of Wales Chief Executive Noel Mooney said: “We were so sorry to hear of Jamie Wynne’s passing. He loved football and it was a huge part of his life. We lost one of our own…our love to parents Dawn & Darren and his brother Ben.”

In Response Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member, Jack Sargeant said: “As Jamie’s best friend who grew up playing alongside him for many years and watching him when I couldn’t play anymore – his commitment to Welsh football couldn’t of been more.”

“Your comments on behalf of Cymru (FAW) will mean so much to his family and loved ones.”

Jamie also played for FC Nomads, Connah’s Quay Town and Nelson FC, who posted messages on social media.

Everyone here Nelson FC are deeply saddened by the news that former player, Jamie Wynne passed away yesterday. Our sincere condolences go to Jamie’s family at this time. A great player and even better bloke. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5bFpbOb92n — Nelson FC (@Nelsonfc1) September 17, 2022

The club are devastated to hear of the passing of former player Jamie Wynne. Our thoughts are with his family, friends & all who were lucky to know him. A lovely lad on the doorstop in the Quay. RIP Jamie #YNWA pic.twitter.com/r9JlM8f9gP — FC Nomads (@FC_Nomads) September 17, 2022

My best friend. I love you so much, Jamie. YNWA, brother x https://t.co/yUYvlJWY1R — Jack Sargeant MS (@JackSargeantAM) September 17, 2022

Read Next