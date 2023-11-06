Disruptions on Wrexham-Bidston line this morning due to ‘more trains than usual requiring repairs’

Passengers using the rail service between Wrexham Central and Bidston are set for disruptions this morning.

Transport for Wales has announced that a larger than usual number of trains are sidelined for repairs, leading to a reduced train service on this line.

Effective immediately, several departures from both Wrexham Central and Bidston stations will not be serviced by trains but by road transport, which will be provided by Pat's Coaches.

This change affects the Wrexham Central departures at 07:32, 09:35, 11:34, 13:34, 15:45, 17:42, and the Bidston departures at 08:33, 10:34, 12:34, 14:34, 16:33, and 18:47.

Commuters are advised to prepare for extended journey times when travelling by road.

The line is currently serviced by the troubled Class 230 units and Class 150 trains.

The issue appears to be with the Class 230 unit(s), which have struggled with reliability and adhering to the hourly timetable since their introduction.

Commuters using the line seem to be in the dark about the rail replacement service.

@transport_wales

Waiting for the rail replacement bus from Buckley to Bidston this morning, what are people supposed to do when it doesn't turn up?!?. 👏👏👏 — Louisfox (@fox_louisfox) November 6, 2023

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

TfW said on X (formerly known as Twitter) "due to the late notice, the first bus that we were able to secure for this line was at 7:30. I'm very sorry for any inconvenience."

Following widespread criticism of the service on the Wrexham Central and Bidston route, TfW introduced a "5-step improvement plan" aimed at stabilising the reliability of the new trains and improving the service.

The plan included the appointment of a dedicated route officer to delve deep into the issues on the line and develop a long-term focus on performance and reliability.

A commitment to delivering the maximum level of reliability to our Class 230 fleet and optimising the current provision.

And a commitment to keeping all rail replacements to a minimum.

TfW said: "Recognising the impact of rail replacement on rural north Wales and the challenges this creates for customers, we commit to run a rail service wherever we possibly can. When there are shortages of fleet in other areas, we will consider very carefully the impact of reallocating trains and will only do so in exceptional circumstances. Our Route Officer will be walking in the shoes of customers to understand the impact of cancellations."

"The officer will also work closely with our road transport providers for times where this use is unavoidable so we can make this a truly customer-friendly service."

