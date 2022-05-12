Trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line cancelled due to ‘resource availability’

Passengers hoping to catch a train from Flintshire stations along the Borderlands line have been hit with cancellations today.

Trains which run between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been cancelled due to ‘resource availability’ and replaced with a bus service which takes twice as long.

The train cancellations have angered Shotton councillor Dave Evans who is looking to travel between Hawarden to Liverpool this evening.

Cllr Evans asked Transport for Wales (TfW) via Twitter: “Why have you cancelled the trains on the borderlands line.”

Meg from TfW replied: “I can’t seem to find information on these services being cancelled at the moment” and posted links to the TfW journey check website and National Rail website.

Cllr Evans said: “This answer is ridiculous. The information I supplied is from your APP and I just looked on the national rail APP that has both trains cancelled yet you can’t find it. I think you are in the wrong job if this is the case.”

Meg replied: “I have spoken to the team and there will be bus replacements in place from Hawarden to Bidston provided by Lakeside Coaches, this will allow you to complete this journey, thanks.”

Cllr Evans replied: “Thank you for that but I hope that the last train back which is still showing as running, keeps running. As a bus back will take hours and hours going to every station. Can you please confirm why the trains are cancelled.”

Meg wasn’t brave enough to give any guarantee of the availably of trains on the line this evening.

A rail replacement road transport is being provided by Lakeside Coaches, TfW website says.