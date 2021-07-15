Train passengers coming into Wales from England will need to wear a face covering, Mark Drakeford confirms

People travelling into Wales from England on public transport will be required to wear a mask when they cross the border, Mark Drakeford has said.

The Welsh government has confirmed that face coverings will continue to be required on public transport, in taxis, health and social care settings and most indoor public places, as a minimum “while coronavirus remains a public health threat”.

The UK government is dropping the legal requirement to wear a face covering on public transport in England from Monday.

Commuters in England are being ‘advised’ to wear face coverings on public transport and told to take “personal responsibility”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier today, the first minister said that the law in Wales will require rail passengers to wear a face covering when travelling.

“Those who run the transport system will make sure that people are aware that as they come into Wales that different rules apply.”

“When travelling into Wales by roads now, you see overhead signs that say ‘Welsh rules apply,’ that will be true on trains and other forms of transport as well.”

“I hope people will observe the clear advice of a prime minister in England, that they should continue to wear face coverings on public transport, here in Wales though the rule will be clear. It isn’t simply advice, it’s what the law will require.”

Transport for Wales has said : “We will also continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings on Transport for Wales services which have part, or all, of their journey in England.”