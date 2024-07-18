Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Jul 2024

Traffic Wales warns of abnormal load travelling on A55 through Flintshire

Motorists planning to travel on the A55 from Holyhead to England on the night of July 21 should anticipate delays due to the transport of an abnormal load.

Traffic Wales has announced that these loads will start their journey at approximately 8 pm, travelling at a reduced speed of 20 mph.

Significant traffic interruptions are expected between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, during which traffic will be halted for up to 20 minutes before the Penmaenbach Headland eastbound and at the Penmaenbach Tunnel westbound.

Traffic Wales has urged drivers to leave extra time for their journeys, particularly when travelling near the A55 tunnels during these hours.

The abnormal loads will be escorted by police from the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (NWPRPU) to the force border at Broughton to ensure safety and minimise disruption.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation,” stated Traffic Wales in their social media post.

 

