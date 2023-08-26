Toxic blue green algae detected in Wepre Park pond
A warning has been issued for Wepre Park after the detection of toxic blue-green algae in the Rosie fishing pond.
The Connah’s Quay Angling Club posted a warning on their Facebook page, emphasising: “Can we ask that all anglers take care while fishing the Rosie, we have confirmation that Blue-Green Algae Toxins are present, this is normal in inland waters but extra precautions should be taken during the blooms.”
Ingestion of water containing this algae can be fatal to dogs and harmful to humans, causing symptoms such as skin rashes, sore eyes, and vomiting.
The algae can manifest as green flakes, brownish bundles, or even bright blue clumps. Although not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, the challenge lies in distinguishing them just by looking.
Additionally, while these blooms can emerge overnight and last varying durations, they are particularly common in the summer months, often spurred by heavy rain followed by sun.
Their appearance is mainly influenced by the presence of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, common in urban watersheds due to landscaping and fertilisation.
For now, visitors to Wepre Park, especially dog owners and anglers, are advised to be vigilant and prioritise safety when near the Rosie Pond.
