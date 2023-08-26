Toxic blue green algae detected in Wepre Park pond

A warning has been issued for Wepre Park after the detection of toxic blue-green algae in the Rosie fishing pond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Connah’s Quay Angling Club posted a warning on their Facebook page, emphasising: “Can we ask that all anglers take care while fishing the Rosie, we have confirmation that Blue-Green Algae Toxins are present, this is normal in inland waters but extra precautions should be taken during the blooms.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ingestion of water containing this algae can be fatal to dogs and harmful to humans, causing symptoms such as skin rashes, sore eyes, and vomiting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The algae can manifest as green flakes, brownish bundles, or even bright blue clumps. Although not all blue-green algae blooms are toxic, the challenge lies in distinguishing them just by looking. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, while these blooms can emerge overnight and last varying durations, they are particularly common in the summer months, often spurred by heavy rain followed by sun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their appearance is mainly influenced by the presence of nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, common in urban watersheds due to landscaping and fertilisation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For now, visitors to Wepre Park, especially dog owners and anglers, are advised to be vigilant and prioritise safety when near the Rosie Pond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

