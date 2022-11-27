Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 27th Nov 2022

Updated: Sun 27th Nov

Today marks 11 years since we sadly lost Gary Speed..

Eleven years ago today (November 27 – 2011 ) the football world was left stunned at the news Wales manager Gary Speed had died.

A huge part of Wales being in Qatar is down to Gary Speed, his vision created a set of ‘Welsh Way’ principles which paved the way for the team to be included among the international elite despite his tragic death in 2011 at the age of just 42.

As a youngster Speed played for Aston Park Rangers, Flintshire schoolboys and attended Hawarden High School.

Speed represented Wales with unwavering passion and pride during his 85 appearances with the dragon on his chest.

Like many great Wales players of his era, Speed never made it to the finals of a major tournament. But he did much more.

His legacy will forever live in the achievement of reaching consecutive EURO finals in 2016 and 2020 and now the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gary made 841 career appearances for Leeds, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

 

