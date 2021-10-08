Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 8th Oct

Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton Shopping Park’s annual jobs fair is returning for its fourth year, with more than 250 full and part-time retail and hospitality positions available.

The event will take place over two days, today Friday 8th and Saturday 9th October from 10am until 4pm in a marquee opposite the Boots store.

There will be stalls and representatives from a range of retailers including the new Canadian based restaurant chain Tim Hortons, Primark, Tesco, McDonalds, Homesense, Cineworld, Frankie & Benny’s, Footasylum, The Entertainer, M&S Food, Tesco and many more.

Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales will also be bringing together other local employers, and will be on hand to provide advice to job seekers and support with applications.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “In previous years, our jobs fair has proved massively successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre.

“The past 18 months has been difficult for so many people, so we’re so excited to be bringing some brilliant opportunities to those in the local community looking for a new role or challenge.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Drakeford: Wales facing a challenging winter ahead with Covid and flu circulating fully at the same time

News

Wrexham Glyndwr students prepare for WorldSkills UK national finals

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University offering support to small, local businesses in food industry

News

“Covid Stable” plan for Wales to help keep country “open and safe” during predicted difficult winter

News

Wrexham one of eight areas to make UK City of Culture 2025 longlist

News

Man who carried out serious attack on North Wales paramedic receives suspended prison sentence

Gwynedd

Over 100 armed forces personnel will deploy to support the Welsh Ambulance Service from next week

News

Voices of Courtaulds – new exhibition at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park this winter

News

Calls made for Ministers to publish plans to tackle pressures facing NHS in Wales this winter

News





Read 422,052 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn