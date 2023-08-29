Three suspected drug dealers arrested in Connah’s Quay following a Stop and Search
The North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team has had a busy day, with multiple arrests in the Connah’s Quay area and a swift response to a domestic incident in Mostyn.
Three males were arrested in Connah’s Quay for alleged possession of drugs with intent to supply following a Stop and Search operation today, Tuesday, August 29.
Officers expressed their gratitude towards the public for providing the information that enabled them to take such action.
In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Our team have been busy in the Connah’s Quay area – 3x males are now in custody for possession with intent to supply drugs following a Stop and Search. We are grateful for the public who provide us with the information to take such action – if you want to provide information please contact us via the web chat facility/101 or contact crime stoppers 0800 555111”
Additionally, the student officers of the North Flintshire Police Team demonstrated their readiness by arresting a male following a domestic incident in Mostyn, where damage was reported to have been caused.
In another social media post, the team noted a “busy start to the shift for Rota1.” They received a call concerning a family member, prompting a quick response from the rota, control room, and colleagues from across the force. Fortunately, the person was located safe and well and will now be receiving help and support.
North Flintshire Police also posted the following appeal:
