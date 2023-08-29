Three suspected drug dealers arrested in Connah’s Quay following a Stop and Search

The North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team has had a busy day, with multiple arrests in the Connah’s Quay area and a swift response to a domestic incident in Mostyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Three males were arrested in Connah’s Quay for alleged possession of drugs with intent to supply following a Stop and Search operation today, Tuesday, August 29. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers expressed their gratitude towards the public for providing the information that enabled them to take such action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Our team have been busy in the Connah’s Quay area – 3x males are now in custody for possession with intent to supply drugs following a Stop and Search. We are grateful for the public who provide us with the information to take such action – if you want to provide information please contact us via the web chat facility/101 or contact crime stoppers 0800 555111” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, the student officers of the North Flintshire Police Team demonstrated their readiness by arresting a male following a domestic incident in Mostyn, where damage was reported to have been caused. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In another social media post, the team noted a “busy start to the shift for Rota1.” They received a call concerning a family member, prompting a quick response from the rota, control room, and colleagues from across the force. Fortunately, the person was located safe and well and will now be receiving help and support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Flintshire Police also posted the following appeal: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

