Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Aug 2023

Three suspected drug dealers arrested in Connah’s Quay following a Stop and Search

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team has had a busy day, with multiple arrests in the Connah’s Quay area and a swift response to a domestic incident in Mostyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Three males were arrested in Connah’s Quay for alleged possession of drugs with intent to supply following a Stop and Search operation today, Tuesday, August 29. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officers expressed their gratitude towards the public for providing the information that enabled them to take such action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said: “Our team have been busy in the Connah’s Quay area – 3x males are now in custody for possession with intent to supply drugs following a Stop and Search. We are grateful for the public who provide us with the information to take such action – if you want to provide information please contact us via the web chat facility/101 or contact crime stoppers 0800 555111” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, the student officers of the North Flintshire Police Team demonstrated their readiness by arresting a male following a domestic incident in Mostyn, where damage was reported to have been caused. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In another social media post, the team noted a “busy start to the shift for Rota1.” They received a call concerning a family member, prompting a quick response from the rota, control room, and colleagues from across the force. Fortunately, the person was located safe and well and will now be receiving help and support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Flintshire Police also posted the following appeal: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Teenager pleads guilty to starting wildfire that ‘devastated’ Parkgate marshland
  • Police air crew takes on epic 800-mile Base 2 Base fundraising challenge for Hawarden based colleague
  • Hawarden: Council mulls over plans to convert former farm buildings into 6 new homes

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Teenager pleads guilty to starting wildfire that ‘devastated’ Parkgate marshland

    News

    Police air crew takes on epic 800-mile Base 2 Base fundraising challenge for Hawarden based colleague

    News

    Hawarden: Council mulls over plans to convert former farm buildings into 6 new homes

    News

    North Wales Fire Service shake-up: Deeside hosts community engagement events today

    News

    Welsh Government: £800k of Taxpayers’ money spent on newspaper Statutory Notices

    News

    Planning officers reject Mold land change plan to protect open countryside

    News

    Garden City: Flintshire Council greenlights Leprechaun pub demolition

    News

    Ultra-processed food raises risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke

    News

    New legislation to target keyless vehicle theft devices

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn