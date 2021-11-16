Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Nov 2021

Three North Wales Primark stores including Broughton Park raise £86k in three years for Wales Air Ambulance

North Wales Primark has raised £86,000 in three years for the Wales Air Ambulance through proceeds raised from their bag levy.

Over the last three years, the store at Broughton Park and stores in Wrexham and Llandudno have supported the Charity with the sale of its 5p bags.

As part of Primark’s Step Up initiative, Primark employees have the chance to nominate a charity to receive money raised from the carrier bag levy, and in North Wales the Welsh Air Ambulance was chosen.

Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive, said: “This incredible donation from Primark stores across North Wales will ensure that we are there to support those in need during life or limb-threatening emergencies.”

“The communities of North Wales, particularly those in rural settings, rely on the rapid emergency response that we deliver.”

“With on-board consultants and critical care practitioners, along with hospital-standard equipment, we are a Flying Emergency Department – taking the hospital to the patient.”

“Our lifesaving charity relies entirely on fundraising support from people and organisations across Wales.”

“It is only through donations such as this from Primark that we can keep our helicopters in the air and maintain our lifesaving service.”

“We are incredibly grateful to you all at Primark in North Wales.”

Reflecting on why the charity was chosen to benefit from the bag levy, Kieran Redmond, Primark’s local area manager for Wales, said: “We’re so proud of our local charity partnership under our Step-Up initiative, and it’s a privilege to support the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“It’s a charity that is represented in our local community, and across Wales.”

“Lots of our colleagues have a connection with the charity, so it’s one that’s very close to our hearts.”

“We are delighted to be able to support the life-saving work carried out by the air ambulance.”

In December 2020, the charity achieved its aim of operating a 24/7 service.

Wales now has access to the service’s Emergency Department-standard critical care around the clock and to keep the helicopters in the air, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year.

Deb Sima, Wales Air Ambulance Community Co-ordinator, said: “North Wales Primark has raised an incredible amount for the Wales Air Ambulance despite the challenges of the pandemic forcing store closures. ”

“We are delighted that Primark chose the charity for three consecutive years.”

“Their support will help save lives across Wales. ”

“A huge thanks also goes to the public who were happy to purchase a bag knowing the funds would be going to the Wales Air Ambulance.”

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance.

These include online donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home.

Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com.



