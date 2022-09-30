Three arrested following investigation into Chester city walls graffiti

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into graffiti sprayed onto Chester City’s historic walls and other buildings.

Over the last six months graffiti had been appearing on the walls, which are a scheduled monument, and the Northgate Locks, which are Grade two listed.

The rural crime team has been investigating and identified the three suspects aged 20, 20 and 18.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Mike Ankers said:

“People come from all over the world to see the historic sights we have in the city.”

“Our heritage is vitally important, not only for the economy, but for the fascinating links to history it represents – so to see this mindless vandalism of the city walls and locks is incomprehensible.”

“We want to reassure you that we are determined to protect such sites by identifying and taking action against anyone who damages or defaces them.”

