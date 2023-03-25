Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th Mar 2023

"This could be good news for Northop Hall," UK Government plans to relocate migrants away from hotels

The UK government is expected to reveal plans in the coming weeks to relocate migrants from hotels to alternative accommodation options, including military bases and disused ferries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Sky News, ministers have previously expressed their intention to cease using hotels as housing for asylum seekers, with other proposals such as holiday camps and student halls less likely to be implemented. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Delyn MP Rob Roberts commented on the government’s stance, stating, “The UK Government is listening to the concerns of me and some of my colleagues regarding the use of hotels for this purpose and are looking at alternatives to stop it – this is good news for the Northop Hall situation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Roberts added, “I’m sure this will develop further over the coming days, but it is a promising start.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A pre-planning consultation has begun for the conversion of Northop Hall Country House Hotel into a facility that could accommodate approximately 400 asylum-seekers and refugees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A consultation website discloses that Payman 3 Holdings Ltd intends to seek permission for a temporary change of use of the hotel to serve as an Initial Accommodation Hostel for asylum seekers for up to seven years, subject to planning permission. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal includes the installation of modular accommodation for around 400 people, with 250 individuals housed in temporary units that will be removed after the seven-year period. An additional 150 individuals would be accommodated within the existing building. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

UK government sources indicate that an official announcement regarding the future of hotel accommodation for migrants is expected within the next few weeks, Sky News has said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

