Theatr Clwyd: London Classic Theatre presents Brian Friel’s masterpiece, Faith Healer

Mold’s Theatr Clwyd is set to host the London Classic Theatre’s new tour of Brian Friel’s timeless classic, ‘Faith Healer’, from 12 to 16 September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Directed by the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre, Michael Cabot, the play will feature talented actors Paul Carroll, Gina Costigan, and Jonathan Ashley in the lead roles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The design is helmed by Bek Palmer, with lighting by Matthew Green. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Michael Cabot expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I’ve wanted to direct ‘Faith Healer’ for many years. It’s a wonderful, complex piece of writing, with beautifully realised characters and Brian Friel’s remarkable use of language. It draws you in, surprises, intrigues, and ultimately takes your breath away.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Plot ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘Faith Healer’ is a poignant drama that revolves around Francis Hardy, an itinerant Irish faith healer, his mistress, and his manager as they travel through small villages in Wales and Scotland in the 1950s, performing a faith healing show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The story unfolds through a series of monologues, revealing dark truths that lead to a thrilling conclusion. Paul Carroll, who portrays Frank, shared his insights on the character, “Frank is essentially a tortured artist… he is a complex, funny, entertaining, poetic individual. It is an honour to be playing Frank Hardy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Brian Friel’s Captivating ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Writing Brian Friel, often hailed as one of Ireland’s greatest dramatists, crafts characters that resonate deeply with audiences. Carroll praised Friel’s writing, “He knows people; he clocks their quirks and idiosyncrasies and transfers those perfectly to the page and to the stage… Each of his plays is like a finely detailed painting that draws an audience in.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anticipation for the Rehearsal ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Process Carroll expressed excitement about the upcoming rehearsals, “I am looking forward very much to meeting the other cast members… I’m looking forward to working with our director – Michael and delving deep into the character of Frank; researching and investigating the play, the lines, the characters, the feelings.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Audience Takeaway ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carroll hopes the production will illuminate how different perspectives can shape our understanding of the same situation, a theme central to ‘Faith Healer’. He encouraged audiences to attend, “Faith Healer is a classic masterpiece from the last century… They will walk away from the play feeling like they have experienced something very special.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘Faith Healer’ will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from Thursday, 12 September to Saturday, 16 September in Theatr Mix. Tickets start at £10 and can be booked through Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101. Don’t miss this chance to witness a compelling drama that delves into the complexities of human experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

