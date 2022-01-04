Theatr Clwyd: Interactive audio experience celebrates last 45 years

Theatr Clwyd is entering a critical and exciting period in its history with a landmark multi-million-pound redevelopment.

The building in Mold has for over 45 years been a centre of excellence for theatre and arts and a home for local communities.

This year, sections of the building will begin to close for renovation with shows and events continuing in popup spaces on site at Theatr Clwyd.

The ‘Theatre Village’ will include a new foyer and bar space along with covered walkways from the roadside and to the Anthony Hopkins Theatre, as well as a Theatre space called “The Mix”.

But before waving a fond farewell to the building as we know it, the venue is celebrating all the memories of the last 45 years in an interactive audio tour.

Back in October the venue put a call out for stories and memories of the building from anyone who had visited over the past 45 years.

The theatre was flooded with stories, anecdotes and memories from audiences, staff both past and present, actors, creatives, and participants all with their own tails of joy.

Some actors and artists include Phylip Harries and Wesley Charles from this year’s panto, Llŷr Evans, Rosie Sheehy, Gwyn Vaughan Jones, and Rachel Bown-Williams from RC Annie (fight directors), alongside former staff of the theatre.

The callout unearthed long forgotten and never before seen photographs and stories and the Flintshire venue has been working alongside North East Wales Archives to ensure that the artifacts will be preserved.

Liam Evans-Ford Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director said:

“A Building Made of Stories is a moment to say goodbye to our building in its current guise.”

“Recognition that this venue is more than bricks and mortar and is all about the people and their stories that have filled it over the past 45 years.”

“Those who have worked here as well as those who have enjoyed major social occasions such as weddings and birthdays – we look forward to sharing some of our favourite stories with audiences and allowing access into areas of the building rarely visited by the public before.”

Audiences will be taken on a 45 year journey built on stories from those that loved the building, from famous performers and visitors, special moments in group activities, weddings and a look behind the scenes.

Audiences will get to see areas of the building for the final time before the transformation.

The instillation will include photographs, posters, costumes, letters, videos and much more.

It’s been co created by Hannah Noone and Lois Prys, with sound designer Jared Zeus and company members at Theatr Clwyd.

A Building Made of Stories will take place at Theatr Clwyd from Tuesday 4 January – Saturday 15 January.

This event is free but ticketed. Audiences are required to bring a device (phone, tablet, etc) and headphones with them to listen to the audio, they will be provided with more information on arrival. Booking is available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.