Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Aug 2022

Updated: Thu 4th Aug

The Proclaimers set walking challenge for people in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

You don’t have to walk 500 miles to raise funds for Mary’s Meals this summer.

The Proclaimers famously sang about walking 500 miles – and now the musical brothers are asking people in Wales to take on their own walking challenge to help Mary’s Meals feed hungry children.

The duo is calling for residents to take part in the charity’s Move for Meals campaign, which encourages people to raise sponsorship while getting active.

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious school meals in some of the world’s poorest countries. The promise of a good meal attracts hungry children to the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a brighter future.

The Proclaimers – Craig and Charlie Reid – have supported Mary’s Meals for several years.

Craig says: “Summer is here, and there’s never been a better time to get your walking shoes on and raise money for this great charity.

“It costs just £15.90 to feed a hungry child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year – so a little sponsorship can make a big difference.”

Charlie adds: “We’re not asking you to walk 500 miles, or 500 more… With Mary’s Meals, just a small number of steps can help to feed hungry children across the world.”

Mary’s Meals reaches 2,279,941 children every school day in 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Syria and Haiti.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, says: “We serve Mary’s Meals in the world’s poorest, and often most difficult, locations because we know that’s where children need us the most.

“Today, we face some of our greatest challenges yet in a world devastated by conflict, food insecurity and the cost of living crisis. It is easy to feel hopeless when faced with so much suffering. But every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Red Arrows set to use Hawarden Airport as two day base for Rhyl Airshow

News

Flintshire baed Search and Rescue team called assist with medical incidents at Moel Famau and Loggerheads

News

Ofgem confirms energy price cap will be updated quarterly and warns of “very challenging winter ahead”

News

UK Government funding boost for renewable energy innovation in Deeside

News

Transport for Wales and Cadw partner to offer 2-for-1 entry in Wales’ historic landmarks

News

Young Flintshire dog owner takes part in ‘pawsome’ activities at the Young Kennel Club Summer Camp.

News

Update: Lane back open on A494 in Deeside following earlier incident

News

Cardiff no longer in running to host 2023 Eurovision song contest

News

Flintshire based executive recruiter and author plans for expansion after pandemic rebrand

News





Read 412,911 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn