The “amazing” new hearing devices used at Mold Swimming Pool are encouraging water confidence

New hearing devices being used at Mold Swimming Pool are an “amazing tool” to encourage water confidence

The Aura Swim team, in partnership with Mold Swimming Club, is now able to offer hearing devices at Mold Swimming Pool suitable for children that are either struggling with their hearing or completely deaf.

Gracie Reynolds has recently been using the new hearing device during her swimming lessons at Mold Leisure Centre.

Gracie’s Mum Julie kindly praised the team at the leisure centre, and has said that she has seen a positive impact on Gracie’s confidence since using the hearing device during lessons.”

Julie explained: “Gracie has always struggled and had difficulty with her hearing, especially in busy environments such as the swimming pool due to the echoing. I have always encouraged her to swim as I feel it is an important life skill.”

“She loves swimming and the team at Mold Leisure Centre has always supported Gracie by speaking louder and getting down to her level to explain what she needs to do.”

“Despite this, she has always lacked confidence due to her hearing situation but still continues to progress. I had noticed when watching her swim that she would always wait to go last. I presumed that this was in order for her to watch what the rest of her class were doing first.”

“We were recently asked if Gracie wanted to trial and use the new hearing aid supports in the water. Wow! ”

Julie said: “The first time she used them she was so happy: she could hear everything in and out of the water. She was constantly asking me when her next lesson would be and if she could use them again.”

“She is super excited when it’s swimming lesson day and now even puts her hand up to ask if she can go first instead of staying at the back and waiting.”

“Her confidence has grown so much and it is all due to the hearing aid supports. They are amazing and I hope they continue to utilise them with any children who struggle just like Gracie.”

Steph Bryant, Swimming Co-Ordinator at Mold Leisure Centre, explained: “The hearing devices are bone conducting receivers which enhance the spread of vibrations to the ear. Swimmers wear the aid which connects to a head set worn by the instructor who communicates via a hands free one way channel.”

“I have tried using the device personally and it is so clear and an amazing tool for swimmers who struggle to hear. It is our hope that the use of the new hearing devices will help more children to feel confident in the water and enhance their enjoyment of swimming lessons even more.”

Steph added: “Steffan Knight, Gracie’s Swimming Instructor, has embraced using the hearing device and can communicate effectively with Gracie, even when she is swimming across, which is really helping her confidence and progression. The whole team is so pleased to see Gracie enjoying her swimming lessons.”

For more information, please get in touch by emailing swim@aura.wales