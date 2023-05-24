TfW unveils 3D Augmented Reality map of Chester Railway Station
Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched Augmented Reality (AR) maps at six of its largest stations, including Chester railway station.
The move aims to enhance the rail experience for passengers, providing them with a reliable tool to navigate through these stations with greater ease and confidence.
The cutting-edge AR maps have been created by indoor wayfinding company Briteyellow.
Along with Chester, the other five stations that will benefit from this innovative technology are Cardiff Central, Cardiff Queen Street, Newport, Shrewsbury, and Pontypridd.
Passengers can access these interactive maps to locate key areas within the stations, including customer information screens, lifts, toilets, help points, and waiting rooms.
Michael Davies, Insights and Innovation Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “These maps will enable customers to plan their journey through the station prior to their visit. It’s really a great step towards improving the experience and accessibility needs of our customers, and I’m looking forward to seeing it develop further.”
Briteyellow’s participation in TfW’s Lab innovation accelerator programme was instrumental in the development of these maps.
They proposed a solution aimed at improving communication about station facilities and the availability of staff to assist customers. This has culminated in the BriteWay-XR app, which is currently being tested by customers.
Briteyellow has since received a grant of up to £120k from Catapult Connected under the Department for Transport’s Accessibility Transport Research and Innovation Grants Programme.
The company has also won funding through the Design Age Institute- Transport Pathfinder Innovation Programme, which aims to enhance the functionality of the app to ensure its inclusivity and ease of use.
All the maps can be viewed here.
