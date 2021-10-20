Teams “working flat out” to get booster jabs into the arms of most vulnerable people in North Wales

The health board in North Wales has said “teams are working flat out” to get booster jabs into the arms of our most vulnerable citizens.

However, people waiting for the booster jab locally are being asked not to contact GP surgeries and vaccination centres directly as they will receive an invite for jab through the post.

Around 50,000 people across North Wales have now received a coronavirus booster jab.

As part of the rollout, which has been underway in the region over recent weeks, those over the age of 50 and with underlying health conditions are being invited to come forward for their third vaccine.

Unlike the initial stage of the rollout all those being invited for their booster will be offered a Pfizer vaccine regardless of what they have received previously. This is being offered to all in the initial nine priority groups who received their second dose of the vaccine six months ago

In her weekly vaccine progress update, Gill Harris – Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaldr Health Boards said:

“We’ve now administered over 1.1m COVID-19 vaccines, and our teams are working flat out to get booster jabs into the arms of our most vulnerable citizens.”

“We need the public’s help to ensure that we can protect people as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

“There are a number of ways that you can help us to help you:”

“Please wait for an appointment invitation in the post and don’t contact your GP surgery or our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre, as they will not be able to book one for you any sooner.”

“Once you receive an appointment, please make every effort to keep to it.”

Those going for booster jabs are asked not to arrive at vaccination sites any earlier than five minutes before appointment times.

“We will not be able to offer you a vaccination sooner, and because there is limited space to queue indoors, you will be asked to return to your car or to wait outside until your appointment time.” Gill Harris said.

“We also have limited car parking space available at our vaccination sites, which we need to manage carefully.”

“Arriving on time enables us to manage the flow of people into our vaccination centres in a COVID-19 secure way, while reducing the need to queue.” She added.

Gill Harris said: “We understand that it is often necessary for older people to attend an appointment with their partner, friend or loved one. Unfortunately, we will not be able to administer a booster jab to those accompanying people to an appointment.”

“It is very important that we stick to a strict appointment system in order to manage the flow of people through our vaccination sites in a COVID-19 secure way and avoid the need for queuing – especially in bad weather.”

“Rates of COVID-19 are still at worryingly high levels and the NHS in Wales is entering its most challenging period of the pandemic. Please help keep North Wales safe and protect the NHS this winter by:”