Posted: Fri 29th Jul 2022

Updated: Fri 29th Jul

Team from Deeside based home builder get on their bikes to help local hospice

A team of colleagues from a Deeside based home builder are getting on their bikes to help a local hospice.

Anwyl Homes is gearing up to sponsor Bike Chester – taking place on August 7 – and its team will be getting on their bikes raising money for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes has a long-standing relationship with the charity, which includes Ty Gobaith in Conwy and Hope House in Oswestry, having donated more than £130,000 since the hospices were built.

Rider Hannah George, regional marketing manager for Anwyl Homes, said: “Bike Chester is a fabulous day out and we’re pleased to partner with them as a sponsor at this year’s event.

“We also have a team of eight cyclists taking part, from both Anwyl and Hope House, all varying in ability but determined to work as a team, challenge ourselves, and raise as much money as we can for our chosen charity of Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

“Cycling is a great way to keep fit and really helps encourage positive mental health.

Our team is looking forward to taking in the sights and atmosphere in and around Chester on August 7 along with hundreds of other riders.”

Hannah added: “We’ve done lots of training on the Millennium Greenway cycle route which runs very close to our offices at St David’s Park, in Ewloe, and past our developments at  Deva Green in Chester and Summers Bridge in Deeside, which is coming soon.”

Bike Chester, run by Iconic Cycling Events was launched in 2016. This year cyclists can take on one of three routes of either 77, 47 or 27 miles.

