Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 2nd Jul 2022

Updated: Sat 2nd Jul

Teachers across Wales to be balloted on industrial action over pay, the NASUWT Union is set to announce

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Members of NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union across Wales will be balloted for industrial action if they do not receive a substantial pay award, the Union will announce this weekend.

At the NASUWT Cymru Conference in Llandudno an emergency motion calls for a September ballot “if the Welsh Government falls far short of a 12% pay uplift.”

The union says that after “12 years of erosion to their pay, teachers are facing the biggest squeeze on their living standards in half a century and the NASUWT is calling for a 12% py award this year to prevent an unprecedented retention crisis.”

The motion states that “whilst the Welsh government has not sanctioned a pay freeze as in England pay rises in Wales are still extremely poor and the time has come for teachers to collectively demand the closure of the pay gap that has cut teachers’ pay by 20% over the last 12 years.”

NASUWT members from across the UK took part in the largest demonstration of working people in a decade two weeks ago, marching for a better deal for teachers as part of a national cost of living rally in Central London.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “Teachers are suffering, not only from the cost of living crisis, which the whole country is grappling with, but 12 years of real terms pay cuts which has left a 20% shortfall in the value of their salaries.

“If the Welsh Government and the pay review body reject a positive programme of restorative pay awards for teachers, then we will be asking our members whether they are prepared to take national industrial action in response.

“Teachers will not simply stand by as their pay continues to be eroded and if a pay rise is not awarded, it will be won by our members in workplaces through industrial action.”

Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official Wales, said: “Teachers have given their all through a pandemic, they are grappling with a cost of living crisis and their pay is nowhere near adequate in the face of the sharpest fall in living standards for decades. We recognise that pay in Wales is marginally better than England.

“But marginally better is nothing to boast about. It does not address the pay gap, it does not address inflation. The Welsh Government cannot hide behind ‘marginally better.’

“Teachers deserve so much better and we will step up our fight for teachers to have the pay, working conditions and respect they deserve which will support the continued delivery of high quality education for every child and young person.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Deeside Dragons ice hockey club back with a bang after tough few years

News

Video captures moment off lead dog tears through protected Gronant Little Tern colony

News

Schools in Wales failing to tackle post-pandemic rise in poor pupil behaviour, warns teacher union

News

Broughton: China signs massive deal for nearly 300 Airbus jets worth £31bn

News

Cheshire West and Chester Council warns of surging Covid rates

News

Worst customer service on record from energy companies, says Citizens Advice

News

Local primary take part in extra special charity event in partnership with Flintshire Foodbank at Deeside Leisure Centre

News

Stunning new images reveal what Chester Zoo’s luxury wedding and events venue will look like

News

Plans for Tim Hortons in Broughton to open 24/7 approved despite boy racer concerns

News





Read 401,814 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn