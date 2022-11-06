Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 6th Nov 2022

Talented Hawarden woman knits fallen soldier post-box topper tribute for Remembrance day

A talented Hawarden woman has knitted a soldier postbox topper for Remembrance commemorations.

Pauline Scutt’s brilliant fallen soldier tribute has been placed on the post box outside Harwarden Post Office.

Pauline knits for several charities and her latest piece has wowed people on social media.

A post on the Ewloe and Hawarden Community Group has been liked more than 360 times.

Knitted in khaki green yarn, the new post box toper resembles the bust of a soldier, accompanied by red poppies.

The topper also features purple poppies, a symbol of remembrance for animals that served during wartime.

Hawarden Post Office said on their Facebook page:  “We were honoured to place this fantastic postboxtopper on our post box here at Hawarden Post Office Village Store.”

“The lovely Pauline Scutt knitted this fitting tribute for Remembrance Day .”

“Pauline knits for several charities and good causes giving so much of her own time to create some wonderful pieces of knitting.”

“We will remember all of those who have fallen and we thank you .”

