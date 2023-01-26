Talented Flintshire trio score the highest grade in early mathematics exam

Three hardworking Flint High School students, including twin sisters, have all achieved the highest grade after sitting an early entry mathematics and numeracy GCSE exam. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Twins Olivia and Poppy Francis-Owen, and Amelia Janecka, all year 11, each gained an A* and plan to study the subject at A level. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The girls, who all aspire to go to university, were asked during year 10 if they would like to prepare for early entry so that they could then do another qualification in maths that would get them ready for taking it at A level. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They all very much wanted to take the opportunity and, following a successful mock in September, they went on to sit their exams. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In preparation, the students were given an accelerated scheme of work in class and Tracey Grandy, curriculum leader mathematics and associate head, provided them with specific online support and revision through the school’s revision portal, which they could access at home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms Grandy said: “These girls have a positive, can-do attitude to learning and are incredibly self-motivated and hardworking, which makes a huge difference; success at GCSE and A level requires focus in class and personal effort, and Poppy, Olivia and Amelia have those qualities. They ask questions, are independent and are actively engaged in their learning. As their teacher I supported and guided them, but the hard work was theirs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am incredibly proud of them, as are their parents who have also been very supportive and encouraged them in their success. These talented girls have an exciting future ahead of them and I look forward to helping them when they join our sixth form to study mathematics at A level.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

