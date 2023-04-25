Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Apr 2023

Survey: 90% in Wales seek business help for green living

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A recent survey by Public Health Wales has revealed that 90% of people in Wales would like big businesses to help them be more environmentally friendly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Time to Talk public health survey, conducted in February and March 2023, saw 1,007 panel members respond to questions about their views on health-related subjects, including climate change and sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr. Sarah Jones, a Consultant in Environmental Public Health at Public Health Wales, stated that big businesses, such as supermarkets, could do more to support consumers in making better choices for the environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For example, by promoting the use of solid soaps and shampoos, businesses could reduce plastic packaging, lower transport emissions, and improve water quality. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey found that 81% of respondents were either very concerned (40%) or fairly concerned (41%) about climate change. Furthermore, 72% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “It is my responsibility to do something about climate change.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the survey also showed that conflicting information about climate change created uncertainty for 45% of participants, making it difficult to know what to believe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr. Eurgain Powell, Sustainable Development Programme Manager at Public Health Wales’ Health and Sustainability Hub, highlighted the availability of trusted resources to help people make informed choices. She mentioned that simple calculators, such as the WWF Footprint Calculator, can help calculate personal carbon footprints and identify possible actions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Health & Sustainability Hub has published a guide on cutting carbon emissions, offering advice on switching to green energy sources, reducing meat and dairy consumption, and avoiding air travel as much as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • First cost of living payments of 2023 will start to arrive from today
  • Innovative test to change lung cancer detection in Wales
  • Saltney Ferry: MP Champions lottery-funded community venture

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    First cost of living payments of 2023 will start to arrive from today

    News

    Innovative test to change lung cancer detection in Wales

    News

    Saltney Ferry: MP Champions lottery-funded community venture

    News

    UK teens face disease risk as vaccine uptake declines

    News

    “Shocking over-representation” of youngsters with communication needs in Wales’ criminal justice system

    News

    ‘Extreme’ Category A child sexual abuse found online doubles in two years

    News

    Major construction milestone reached at Mynydd Isa Campus

    News

    Inflatabubble expansion plans unveiled for former industrial unit in Saltney

    News

    Prezzo plans to shut down 46 restaurants but Broughton appears to be safe

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn