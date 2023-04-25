Survey: 90% in Wales seek business help for green living

A recent survey by Public Health Wales has revealed that 90% of people in Wales would like big businesses to help them be more environmentally friendly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Time to Talk public health survey, conducted in February and March 2023, saw 1,007 panel members respond to questions about their views on health-related subjects, including climate change and sustainability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr. Sarah Jones, a Consultant in Environmental Public Health at Public Health Wales, stated that big businesses, such as supermarkets, could do more to support consumers in making better choices for the environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For example, by promoting the use of solid soaps and shampoos, businesses could reduce plastic packaging, lower transport emissions, and improve water quality. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey found that 81% of respondents were either very concerned (40%) or fairly concerned (41%) about climate change. Furthermore, 72% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “It is my responsibility to do something about climate change.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the survey also showed that conflicting information about climate change created uncertainty for 45% of participants, making it difficult to know what to believe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr. Eurgain Powell, Sustainable Development Programme Manager at Public Health Wales’ Health and Sustainability Hub, highlighted the availability of trusted resources to help people make informed choices. She mentioned that simple calculators, such as the WWF Footprint Calculator, can help calculate personal carbon footprints and identify possible actions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Health & Sustainability Hub has published a guide on cutting carbon emissions, offering advice on switching to green energy sources, reducing meat and dairy consumption, and avoiding air travel as much as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News