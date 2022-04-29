Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Apr 2022

Students revamp garden area to promote outdoor learning at Flint High School

A group of students at Flint High School have been working hard to refresh an area of garden for outdoor study and relaxation during the summer term.

Kelli Andrews, science technician, spearheaded the project which gave students an opportunity to work outdoors and away from the classroom.  

The garden, known as the ‘quad’, offers a safe space that includes a pond with fish and frogs, and trees and sensory shrubs to attract local birds and insects.

After appealing for materials and equipment, the science department received many kind donations of gardening tools from staff, as well as tyres from a local farm that the students transformed into planters.

Supported by Mrs Andrews, the students weeded the garden; cleaned out the pond, taking care not to disturb the wildlife; planted out a selection of new plants; and decorated the old tyres before filling them with plants to form an edge around the pond. 

Now that the area is completed, science staff will be able to take small groups of students from each year group to experience lessons in the outdoors.  They will learn about feeding the fish, how to maintain the pond, make more planters to grow herbs, plants and some vegetables, and design and make bird feeders and bug hotels to attract local wildlife. 

A newly formed extra-curricular club for year 7 and 8 students called the ‘Science Squad’ will also make use of the space, together with individual students who would benefit from care and support in a calming environment. 

Natelle Kearns, science curriculum leader, said: “I am tremendously proud of our students who have worked hard to regenerate and care for our outdoor space.  I would like to thank the students, Mrs Andrews, and all staff who have kindly donated their time and resources to ensuring the project is a success.  

“Studying the plants and local wildlife in the area will help to bring the science classroom to life and provide our students with a sense of achievement and responsibility.”

 



