Strong start to 2022 for booming Flintshire town as businesses reap the awards

Mold businesses are celebrating success in a series of national award ceremonies.

Organisations have enjoyed a prosperous year with a glut of nominations in a wide range of industry competitions.

And there is the opportunity to achieve even more this Spring as voting is open for this year’s Mold Community Awards, which acknowledge the outstanding contribution and commitment of groups or individuals living or working within the town and supporting residents.

Categories include Business of the Year, Volunteering, Sporting Achievement and Event of the Year, and the closing date for entries is April 6.

Among those to enjoy a recent period of prize-winning is Celtic Financial Planning, which secured clients and increased its capital management portfolio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Rob Lewis was named in the Citywire: New Model Adviser Awards’ Top 35 under 35 IFA (Independent Financial Adviser) list, and the company was crowned IFA of the Year for Wales.

The Bromfield Lane firm is also in the running for the FSB Cymru Community Award and Micro Business of the Year, and has secured several other titles since last summer, including SME News’ Best IFA in North Wales.

“It is fantastic to be recognised for any award, but for us the biggest prize is client satisfaction and the ongoing trust and belief of our customers, which we pride ourselves on,” said Rob.

“To see Mold thriving as a town is fantastic, we are very proud to be a part of it and congratulate all the businesses who have achieved so much during such challenging times.”

Another to have thrived in past months is Michelle Williams, who opened Eyelicious Brow, Lash and Skin Clinic during Covid.

She picked up five trophies at the British Hair and Beauty Awards, including the UK title for Brow Specialist of the Year.

“This was the first time I’d ever entered, so to win five awards was a huge surprise, a great honour,” said Michelle.

“The clinic was launched in November 2020 and was not open for very long before I was forced to close due to the Coronavirus. It has been a turbulent time but the businesses here in Mold are so supportive, it’s a fantastic place to be.

“And we have the most amazing customers who are more like friends and family, they’re on this journey with me and I’m so thankful for that.”

Other successes include Daniel Morris Butchers, which won medals at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and reached the finals of the Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales) ‘Put Your Best Sausage Forward’ competition; Mold Alehouse was named Vale of Clwyd CAMRA Pub of the Year 2022; Asia Sensation is among the top 10 Asian food establishments in Wales vying for the Food Awards Wales title; Pure Beauty is up for the Best Customer Experience accolade at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards; and The Bookshop was among just six Welsh finalists in the running for The British Book Awards’ Independent Bookshop of the Year.

Caroline Johnson, a partner in the High Street store, says it was the first time they had entered the competition, despite being a mainstay in the town for more than 40 years.

“We were absolutely delighted to be shortlisted, and to see more and more people returning to reading even before the pandemic, something we are very passionate about,” she said.

“We have had so much support from customers and are delighted to be part of the vibrant retail community here in Mold, which continues to go from strength to strength.”