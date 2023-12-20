Storm Pia: Met Office updates wind warning for Flintshire

The Met Office has updated a yellow warning for strong winds due to Storm Pia.

The warning, effective from Wednesday night through to 9 pm Thursday, anticipates severe winds affecting a large swathe of the country, including Flintshire.

Winds are expected to gust between 45-55 mph widely, with stronger gusts of 65-70 mph over and to the east of high ground, primarily in the northern regions.

The strong winds could cause travel disruptions, affecting bus, train, road, air, and ferry transport, the Met Office warns.

High-sided vehicles may face delays on exposed routes and bridges. Short-term power losses and other service disruptions are also expected.

Coastal routes, seafronts, and communities should be wary of large waves and spray.

The Met Office advises the public to be cautious and prepare for these conditions.

Travellers are encouraged to check road conditions and public transport timetables, and consider amending travel plans.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country."

"Quite widely, winds are expected to gust 45-55 mph, with stronger gusts, possibly reaching 65-70 mph, over and to the east of high ground, mainly across the north of the warning area."

"However, the strongest winds are likely to be across the far north and northeast of Scotland, including the Northern Isles during the morning."

"Here, gusts of 70-80 mph are possible for a time. The system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish Met Institute, as impacts are expected to be greater here."

"Winds will slowly moderate from the west Thursday evening."

