Storm Franklin: Video shows inside Hawarden based police helicopter as it is buffeted by high winds

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) has posted a video of their helicopter being battered by high winds as it approaches the Hawarden Airport base on Sunday night.

The video shows their Airbus helicopter which was returning from a task in Wirral, being buffeted from the strong wind gusts brought on by Storm Franklin.

At one point there is a sharp increase in helicopter rotor noise as the pilot guides the aircraft back to base, known as ‘blade slap’ it’s the chopper’s blades battling with the wind.

NPAS North West Region tweeted: “The Hawarden shift have just returned from a task on the Wirral.”

“This was the approach back to our base at Hawarden – StormFranklin …….roll on Spring!”

Responding to a tweet, NPAS North West said: “We clocked 178kts on the way back home – at least we got back for a cuppa.”

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) delivers a fully borderless air service to all police forces across Wales and England 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and a national response to major and critical incidents.

Flying at average speeds of 138mph, police air support saves officers on the ground valuable time when it matters.

Storm Franklin has been named as the low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds during Sunday night and into Monday morning for much of the UK.

The latest storm follows on from a week in which Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice also impacted the UK, although wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than Eunice which triggered two Red Weather Warnings.

Winds speeds locally could be higher than those brought by Storm Eunice on Friday.

Forecasts show gusts of wind in Flintshire during the active yellow alert period could reach speeds in excess of those seen during the Storm Eunice amber alert on Friday.

Locally Storm Franklin will peak between 3am and 7am on Monday with wind gusts forecast in excess of 65mph.

The centre of Storm Franklin will track eastwards over the north of Scotland from early Monday morning, with the highest winds expected on the southern flank of the system.

The centre of Storm Franklin will clear into the North Sea on Monday morning, although high winds will continue to be felt for most through Monday, as is reflected in the Yellow Weather Warning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places. Amber and Yellow Wind Warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday.”