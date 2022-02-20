Storm Franklin: Flintshire Bridge to close at 1pm

The Flintshire Bridge will be closed from 1pm today, 20 February, due to high wind warnings.

The bridge is expected to reopen at 1pm tomorrow (21 February) local diversions in place.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for very strong winds on Sunday and Monday.

Named Storm Franklin by the Met Office, winds speeds locally could be higher than those brought by Storm Eunice on Friday.

The warning becomes active at 12pm Sunday through to 1pm Monday.

Forecasts show gusts of wind in Flintshire during the active yellow alert period could reach speeds in excess of those seen during the Storm Eunice amber alert on Friday.

Locally Storm Franklin will peak between 3am and 7am on Monday with wind gusts forecast in excess of 65mph.

During Storm Eunice on Friday the highest wind speed recorded at the Hawarden airport weather station – as used by the Met Office to gather data – reached 54mph.

The Met Office has named #StormFranklin The storm is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Sunday and Monday The strongest winds will be in Northern Ireland where an Amber weather warning has been issued Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gOektUciFQ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2022

The Met Office weather warning states:

“Further periods of very strong winds on Sunday and Monday, with possible disruption.”

What to expect

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, along with trees/branches being brought down

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

The Met Office says: “Winds are likely to strengthen across England and Wales on Sunday, as an increasingly squally band of rain moves southeastwards.”

“Gusts of 55-60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, but possibly also briefly inland.”#

“There is a chance that a few exposed places could see gusts near 70 mph.”

“Strong gusts associated with blustery wintry showers will follow from the north.”

“A swathe of very strong winds will reach Northern Ireland later Sunday evening in association with Storm Franklin.”

“These very strong winds will spread to many other western, central and southern areas of the UK overnight and early Monday, with gusts widely 50-60 mph, whilst west facing coastal districts will see gusts of 65-75 mph and perhaps 80 mph briefly near north coast of Northern Ireland.”

“In the south these strong winds may hamper, or slow, ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Storm Eunice.”

“Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during the remainder of Monday.”