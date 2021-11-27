Storm Arwen: Footpaths are closed in Wepre Park due to fallen trees

A number of footpaths are closed in Wepre Park due to fallen trees.

An amber weather warning for wind has been in place since midnight and has been active up to 9am today, a yellow warning is then in place until 6pm.

Gusts of wind reaching up to 68mph have been battering Flintshire overnight.

The main trail past the Old Hall Gardens is closed due to a fallen tree.

Parkrun, the weekly 5km run held within the park has been cancelled due to the conditions.

Organisers shared a photograph on social media (above) of a huge tree that has fallen on the path where the run takes place.

“Due to the extreme nature of the storm last night, a number of footpaths are currently closed due to fallen or dangerous hung up trees.”

“These include the main trail past the Old Hall Gardens, and the top of Rosie Wood.”

“Staff will be in today to remove these trees and make the footpaths safe.”