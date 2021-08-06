Deeside.com > News

Stolen forklift truck recovered following police raid on Flintshire scrapyard

Police recovered a stolen forklift truck following two premises searches in North Flintshire yesterday.

In partnership with Natural Resources Wales, officers from North Flintshire and North Wales Police Rural Crime Team carried out searches at two suspected illegal scrapyards in the area.

It came as part of Operation Blue Topaz – a joint operation tackling environmental crime – which resulted in the seizure of the HGV that was reported stolen in March.

Sergeant Dewi Evans of the Rural Crime Team said: “This is a great example of partnership working bringing about brilliant results.

“Our joint operation with Natural Resources Wales has not only led to environmental concerns being addressed, but also to the recovery of a stolen forklift.”

Natural Resources Wales say they will continue partnership working with North Wales Police to tackle environmental crime and ensuring a level playing field for regulated businesses.

Sergeant Matt Subacchi added: “Yesterday’s assistance from the Rural Crime Team and Natural Resources Wales was a great result and we will continue to do further searches like these in future.”



