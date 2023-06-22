Still time to sign up for funding workshop in Buckley

There is still time for good causes in Alyn and Deeside to sign up for tips on successfully applying for National Lottery funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Tami MP and the National Lottery Community Fund are joining forces to host charities in Alyn and Deeside at a funding workshop at 10.30am on Friday 30th June at Buckley Cross Methodist Church. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is an opportunity to hear directly from a National Lottery Community Fund funding officer about the funds available and how to make a good application. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will begin with networking over tea and coffee before Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami welcomes attendees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Lottery Community Fund team will give a presentation on the monies available for different projects and how best to apply. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There will be an opportunity for charities to have one-one-one consultations with the team about any ideas they may have. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The workshop in Buckley is a fantastic opportunity to hear first-hand tips on how to apply for our funding along with what programmes we offer to communities,” said Rhun Dafydd, External Affairs Officer at the National Lottery Community Fund. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £34,473 across five good causes in Alyn and Deeside since February. These include Buckley Methodist Church as well as The Old Chapel Café in Saltney, which Mr Tami recently visited. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’ve seen lottery-funded projects in action and seen the positive contribution they’re making in our communities,” said Mark Tami MP. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I hope that there will be a good turnout of representatives from our local good causes attending next Friday and that consequently we’ll see even more projects in Alyn and Deeside being awarded National Lottery funds.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, is available through two main programmes. National Lottery Awards for All awards up to £10,000 for a range of community projects, including projects that are responding to the cost-of-living. People and Places awards up to £500,000 for communities to work together to make positive longer-term impacts on the things that matter to them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To register for the funding workshop or for further information, please email tamim@parliament.uk or call 01244 819854. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News