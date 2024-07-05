Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister after Labour party landslide victory
Keir Starmer has become the new Prime Minister, promising to “rebuild Britain with wealth created in every community.”
Starmer takes up office following Labour’s landslide election victory, marking a significant shift in the UK’s political landscape.
As of writing, two constituencies are yet to declare their results, but Labour has already secured 412 seats, well above the 326 needed for a majority in Westminster. This gain of 211 seats reflects widespread support for the party’s platform.
Locally, Labour’s Mark Tami was re-elected as MP for Alyn and Deeside.
Becky Gittins was elected MP for Clwyd East, a new constituency established following recent boundary changes.
PM Starmer arrived at Downing Street and gave the following speech:
Good Afternoon. I have just returned from Buckingham Palace, where I accepted an invitation from His Majesty the King to form the next government of this great nation. I want to thank the outgoing prime minister, Rishi Sunak. His achievement as the first British-Asian prime minister of our country – the extra effort that that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone, and we pay tribute to that today. And we also recognise the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership.
But now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service. When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future that we need to move forward together.
Now, this wound, this lack of trust, can only be healed by actions, not words. I know that. But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect. If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. But whether you voted Labour or not – in fact, especially if you did not – I say to you directly: my government will serve you.
Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We have changed the Labour party, returned it to service, and that is how we will govern. Country first, party second. Yet, if I’m honest, service is merely a precondition of hope, and it is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are. Because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters.
And yet this depends upon politicians, particularly those who stand for stability and moderation as I do, recognising when we must change course. For too long now, we have turned a blind eye as millions slid into greater insecurity. Nurses, builders, drivers, carers, people doing the right thing, working harder every day, recognised at moments like this before, yet as soon as the cameras stopped rolling their lives are ignored. I want to say very clearly to those people: not this time.
Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while, but have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain with wealth created in every community. Our NHS back on its feet, facing the future. Secure borders. Safer streets. Everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good. And brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity. The world class schools and colleges, the affordable homes that I know are the ingredients of hope for working people. The security that working class families like mine can build their lives around.
Because if I asked you now whether you believe that Britain will be better for your children, I know too many of you would say no. And so my government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest, to defy quietly those who have written our country off. You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change, to restore service and respect to politics, end the era of noisy performance, tread more lightly on your lives and unite our country. Four nations standing together again, facing down as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world, committed to a calm and patient rebuilding.
So, with respect and humility, I invite you all to join this government of service in the mission of national renewal. Our work is urgent, and we begin it today. Thank You.
Outgoing PM Sunak gave the following speech prior to handing over the keys to No 10.
Good morning, I will shortly be seeing His Majesty the King to offer my resignation as Prime Minister.
To the country, I would like to say, first and foremost, I am sorry.
I have given this job my all.
But you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change…
…and yours is the only judgement that matters.
I have heard your anger, your disappointment; and I take responsibility for this loss.
To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly but without success…
…I am sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved.
It pains me to think how many good colleagues…
…who contributed so much to their communities and our country…
…will now no longer sit in the House of Commons.
I thank them for their hard work, and their service.
Following this result, I will step down as party leader…
…not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.
It is important that after 14 years in government the Conservative Party rebuilds…
…but also that it takes up its crucial role in Opposition professionally and effectively.
When I first stood here as your Prime Minister, I told you the most important task I had was to return stability to our economy.
Inflation is back to target, mortgage rates are falling, and growth has returned.
We have enhanced our standing in the world, rebuilding relations with allies…
…leading global efforts to support Ukraine…
…and becoming the home of the new generation of transformative technologies.
And our United Kingdom is stronger too: with the Windsor Framework, devolution restored in Northern Ireland, and our Union strengthened.
I’m proud of those achievements.
I believe this country is safer, stronger, and more secure than it was 20 months ago.
And it is more prosperous, fairer, and resilient than it was in 2010.
Whilst he has been my political opponent, Sir Keir Starmer will shortly become our Prime Minister.
In this job, his successes will be all our successes, and I wish him and his family well.
Whatever our disagreements in this campaign, he is a decent, public-spirited man, who I respect.
He and his family deserve the very best of our understanding, as they make the huge transition to their new lives behind this door…
…and as he grapples with this most demanding of jobs in an increasingly unstable world.
I would like to thank my colleagues, my Cabinet, the Civil Service – especially here in Downing Street…
…the team at Chequers, my staff, CCHQ…
…but most of all I would like to express my gratitude to my wife Akshata and our beautiful daughters.
I can never thank them enough for the sacrifices they have made so that I might serve our country.
One of the most remarkable things about Britain is just how unremarkable it is…
…that two generations after my grandparents came here with little, I could become Prime Minister…
…and that I could watch my two young daughters light Diwali candles on the steps in Downing Street.
We must hold true to that idea of who we are…
…that vision of kindness, decency, and tolerance that has always been the British way.
This is a difficult day, at the end of a number of difficult days.
But I leave this job honoured to have been your Prime Minister.
This is the best country in the world and that is thanks entirely to you, the British people…
…the true source of all our achievements, our strengths, and our greatness.
Thank you.
