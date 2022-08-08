Staff left ‘heartbroken’ after vandals trash forest school area at Queensferry Primary

Staff at a Deeside primary school have been left heartbroken after vandals trashed a much-loved forest school area.

Vandals broke onto the school site and ripped out a number of den building poles which had been cemented into the ground.

The attack happened sometime between Wednesday, August 3 and today, Monday, August 8.

The forest area is used by children for hands-on learning in a natural environment.

The forest school area was due to be used by youngsters today “as an opportunity to take part in some of the activities organised for them.” Gordon Rodger-Burns, Teacher at Queensferry CP said.

But as a result of the damage, today’s activities had to be cancelled and changed which meant the children have missed out.

Not what we were hoping to see this morning at school. Unfortunately individuals have broken on to the school site & gone to our Forest School Area. They have damaged our Den Building Poles which had been cemented into the ground!@DeesideDotCom @leaderlive @NWPolice pic.twitter.com/mfml8KmgjA — Queensferry CP (@QueensferryCP) August 8, 2022

Mr Rodger-Burns, said: “We are heartbroken as a staff to see the Forest School Area damaged like this.”

“It has been an amazing resource and the children adore going out and using it. ”

“Mrs Hughes, our Forest School Lead, has put so much time and effort into making the area fun and different for us to enhance the opportunities we can provide, especially after missing so many over the last few years.”

“We hope that anyone who might have information can come forward, as it is the children who are going to miss out.”

North Wales Police said they received a report at 12.22pm today (Monday) reporting criminal damage at Queensferry C.P. School.

“The matter is currently being investigated, and anyone with any information that could help us is asked to contact us via our live webchat online, or on 101 quoting ref B118196”

