Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Jul 2025

St David’s High School closed today due to suspected gas leak

St David’s High School closed today due to suspected gas leak

St David’s High School in Saltney is closed on Monday 7 July 2025 following a suspected gas leak, Flintshire Council confirmed.

The school website states that lessons will continue remotely.

It states: “Saint David’s High School is closed today due to a gas leak. We expect the school to resume as normal on Tuesday, 8th July 2025. Teachers will be setting work on Google classrooms for learners.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News

Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn