St David’s High School closed today due to suspected gas leak

St David’s High School in Saltney is closed on Monday 7 July 2025 following a suspected gas leak, Flintshire Council confirmed.

The school website states that lessons will continue remotely.

It states: “Saint David’s High School is closed today due to a gas leak. We expect the school to resume as normal on Tuesday, 8th July 2025. Teachers will be setting work on Google classrooms for learners.”

