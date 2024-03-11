Sports equipment giant plays out its rapid rise to students in North Wales

One of the country’s fastest-growing sports equipment retailers played out its success for students in Wrexham.

A Level Business and BTEC Enterprise and Entrepreneurship learners from Coleg Cambria visited Net World Sports to discuss career opportunities in the retail sector.

They also heard the inspiring story of how Alex Loven founded the now multi-million pound operation as a teenager after selling cricket bats to friends in the school playground, and enjoyed a comprehensive tour of the company’s £25m headquarters.

Networld Sports Recruitment Specialist Gareth Davies said: “It has been such a pleasure to host the talented and enthusiastic students from Coleg Cambria.

“The sessions have been a great opportunity to introduce Net World Sports as a business, showcase our amazing new facility and range of products, and discuss the exciting careers options we have available.”

He added: “We brought in managers from different departments to give a balanced and varied view from across the company and they’ve all been really impressed by the knowledge and curiosity shown by the group.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more Coleg Cambria students on-site soon.”

Judith Alexander, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

She said: “It was really inspirational to hear how the business started.

“Alex is a great role model for our learners, and the scale of the Net World premises and operations was truly impressive.

“The students were able to witness firsthand the inner workings of a successful business and gain insights that will benefit them in their future studies and careers.”

Public Notice Advert