‘Speak up, interrupt’: BTP calls upon bystanders to report sexual harassment on the railway

British Transport Police (BTP) is encouraging the public to do their bit in helping us make the railway a hostile environment for sexual harassment, as reports continue to rise.

A new campaign launched today – called ‘Speak Up, Interrupt’ – aims to empower bystanders and witnesses of all forms of inappropriate sexual behaviour on the network to report incidents or safely intervene where they can, while we continue to boost specialist patrols and target hotspot locations.

Reports of sexual harassment and sexual offences to BTP have risen by 175% since before the pandemic (2019/20 compared to 2021/22). This tells us that more people are aware that this behaviour isn’t acceptable, and that they are becoming more confident in reporting it to police – which is a step in the right direction, however there’s more to be done.

We’re now calling on you to help. Whether that’s by alerting police or taking simple and non-confrontational steps to interrupt or diffuse a situation if you see behaviour such as leering, catcalling, touching, pressing, upskirting, or indecent exposure.

This could involve: Speaking to police or rail staff

Giving the victim a way out of the situation by offering your seat

Interrupting the situation by striking up an unrelated conversation or standing between the perpetrator and the victim

Supporting the victim by asking them if they are ok

Or, if it is safe to so, speaking calmly to the person causing the issue