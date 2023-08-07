“Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” Award-winning hostage drama comes to Chester

A real-life drama that captivated audiences in London’s West End and Broadway has to Chester city centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Against The Grain theatre company is set to stage the gripping play “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” at The Live Rooms from Monday, August 7th to Thursday, August 10th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Written by playwright Frank McGuinness, this award-winning piece tells the harrowing story of hostages in Lebanon during the 1990s, inspired by the actual experiences of individuals such as Brian Kennan and Sir Terry Waite. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The play, filled with unexpected humour and raw emotion, was first staged at the Hampstead Theatre in London in 1992 and quickly transferred to the West End, winning several awards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chester production, directed by Marian Newman, will feature Mark Newman as Irish Journalist Edward Sheridan, Stuart Evans as American Doctor Adam Canning, and Simon Phillips as English academic Michael Watters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The three strangers depict a grim yet surprisingly uplifting portrayal of humanity, resilience, and humour under unimaginable circumstances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Crofts, co-founder of Against The Grain, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing this “beautifully written play” to Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The play takes the audience on a real rollercoaster ride of emotions from the absolute despair of the situation the hostages find themselves in to some really unexpected and laugh out loud moments where humour and imagination become important weapons in their battle to survive and crucially, maintain their sanity,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of the inspirations for the play, Brian Keenan, who was held hostage in Beirut for over four years, gave his blessing to the playwright and later described the play as “A life-enhancing interaction of human souls” and an “uproarious celebration.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With previous productions like “Deathtrap” and “The Birthday Party,” Against The Grain continues to contribute to Chester’s vibrant theatre scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” promises to be an engaging and profound theatrical experience, taking the audience through a spectrum of emotions that only the best of theatre can achieve. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As Crofts noted, it’s “definitely one not to be missed.” Bookings for this exceptional piece of theatre are now open, offering a chance for audiences to witness a tale of strength, hope, and human connection that resonates as deeply today as it did in the 1990s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full details of “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” can be found at www.theliverooms.com where tickets can be booked online. Tickets will also be available on the door.

