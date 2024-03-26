Solar-powered manufacturer joins forces with Flintshire luxury lodge park for unique sales event

ONE of the fastest growing manufacturers in the UK holiday industry has joined forces with a luxury lodge park to promote “a trade show with a difference” this April.

Based out of a solar-powered factory and headquarters in Yorkshire, Beverley Leisure Homes will hold the exclusive event at Maes Mynan Park, in Afonwen near Caerwys, next month.

Aimed at park operators and owners across North Wales and beyond, the free two day-programme begins on Thursday April 11 and will include lodge and location tours, guidance and advice and sessions on finance, energy saving, benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), sales and marketing, and sustainability, followed by a networking breakfast on the Friday morning.

There will also be guest speakers, including Park Development chief executive Miles Dewhurst – a consultant with up to 30 years’ experience – who will discuss fractional ownership and Stay Grounded eco-friendly siting solutions, and E-Motion director John Woodcock, with a talk on their ePitch energy-saving system.

Beverley Leisure Homes was founded by CEO David Hall just seven years ago; now employing more than 30 staff, a period of expansion post-pandemic has seen them emerge as one of the leading leisure home manufacturers in the country.

“The trade show will give us a platform to showcase our lodges at one of the premier sites in Wales and the North West, and demonstrate the value we add as a growing family business which really cares for its customers, giving them a high-quality end to end experience,” said David.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Maes Mynan – which already has two of our Norwood holiday homes in prime locations onsite – and like them we are all about the customer, providing a flexible, reactive service with a personal touch.

“We are hoping to attract other park owners who would like to explore our brand and what we represent as an independent company looking to forge long-lasting partnerships and support others given the challenges the industry has faced in recent times.”

He added: “We think outside the box, are passionate and creative and like to drive innovation with our flexible design process so we can meet the requirements of any customer while maintaining our focus on people and place.

“We know Maes Mynan has a vision which reinforces that – it’s going to be a fantastic event, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

One of the Acorn Leisure portfolio of sites in Flintshire, Maes Mynan is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The first phase of the development was formally opened by Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas in 2019.

Directors Peter and Louise Barlow have transformed the stunning site following significant investment and are pleased to be hosting the two-day expo next month.

“Working with Beverley Leisure Homes has been a pleasure as they are an independent company which is creative and adapts to shifts in the market,” said Louise.

“As a park we need total trust and belief in the manufacturer to make sure our customers are happy, and with them we have that assurance.

“We wanted to share our positive experience of working together and help the company build a relationship with other parks locally and beyond, which is why we are happy to be hosting this trade show.”

Peter added: “From our first contact with Beverley Leisure Homes they have shown true understanding of the current issues facing parks and the leisure industry in these difficult economic times. With the line-up of guest presenters who will be appearing and the insight they bring to the market, this will be a well-timed show that adds a lot of value for customers and demonstrates now more than ever it’s about working together, not apart.”

To attend the event, register for free here: Beverley Leisure Homes & Maes Mynan Park Trade Event 11th & 12th April. (zohopublic.eu)