Deeside.com > News ConwyGwynedd

Posted: Wed 16th Nov 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Nov

Snowdon to be known only by Welsh name ‘Yr Wyddfa’ from now on as park authority backs motion

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A national park authority has approved plans to ditch the English name of “Snowdon” for Wales’ highest peak in favour of referring to it by its Welsh name of “Yr Wyddfa”.

A motion agreed at a meeting of the Snowdonia National Park Authority committee held today will also see it use “Eryri” rather than “Snowdonia” in future in both Welsh and English contexts.

The park was established in 1951, covering 827 square miles (2,140 km2) of mainly mountainous land in Gwynedd and Conwy counties.

The changes were spurred by a petition containing 5,000 names calling on the authority to formalise the use of the Welsh names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa.

An earlier petition calling for the national park to drop “Snowdon” and “Snowdonia” was rejected by the Senedd in 2020 after it was found to be the responsibility of the park itself rather than Cardiff Bay.

The park authority initially considered the proposals last year but chose to delay any changes to allow a task and finish group to look at the use of place names.

Commenting on the decision, Naomi Jones, head of cultural heritage at the Snowdonia National Park Authority said: “Many public bodies across Wales have moved to use both the Welsh and English names, or the Welsh name only, when referring to Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, as have many of the mainstream English-language press and filming companies.

“This is very encouraging and gives us confidence that this change in the authority’s approach will be accepted for the benefit of the Welsh language and as a mark of respect to our cultural heritage.

“We have historic names in both languages, but we are eager to consider the message we wish to convey about place names, and the role they have to play in our current cultural heritage by promoting the Welsh language as one of the national park’s special qualities.

“The national park’s statutory purposes denotes the requirement to protect and enhance our cultural heritage and provide opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the special qualities.

“By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture.”

The move towards using Welsh names is already underway and will continue over time, as publications and interpretation materials are updated.

The park authority said this would enable people to familiarise themselves with the new policy and to continue to be able to access the information they need.

“Yr Wyddfa” means grave, with legend stating that the giant Rhita Gawr was buried on the 3560 ft mountain. However, it was also known as Carnedd y Cawr (the Cairn of the Giant).

“Eryri”, meanwhile, is believed to originate from the Latin “oriri” (to rise) and was first documented in the 9th century, despite it long being thought to refer to the Welsh name for Eagle – “Eryr”.

The more recently popularised English forms of “Snowdon” and “Snowdonia” are thought to derive from the Saxon “snow dune” meaning “snow hill”.

There is a precedent for the ditching of English place names for popular tourist attractions, however, with Ayres Rock in Australia now formally known by its much older Aboriginal name of Uluru.

Although the park authority has decided to follow a similar route, it does not compel other bodies and/or individuals to stop using “Snowdon” or “Snowdonia”.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site
  • Autumn Statement: “Invest in people and public services” plea from Welsh Government
  • RAC urges Chancellor not to tamper with fuel duty as October’s pump price rises could further stoke inflation


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Council Cabinet to back plans for new £16m care home on Flint Community Hospital site

    News

    Autumn Statement: “Invest in people and public services” plea from Welsh Government

    News

    RAC urges Chancellor not to tamper with fuel duty as October’s pump price rises could further stoke inflation

    News

    Caffi Isa set to welcome Space frontman, Tommy Scott and Comedian Phil Chapman

    News

    Leading Psychiatrist invites North Wales employers to join open conversation about men’s mental health

    News

    Best mince pies for Christmas 2022 according to Which? – and one will cost you just 29p

    News

    North Wales MS storms out of Senedd following angry outburst leaving other members “afraid”

    Denbighshire

    Almost half of primary school children in Wales worry about having enough to eat

    News

    Merger of Defence Electronics and Components Agency will secure long-term future of Deeside site

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn