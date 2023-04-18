Six US Army Chinooks spotted flying over Flintshire
Six US Army Chinooks have been spotted flying over Flintshire this afternoon.
The Boeing-Vertol CH47s arrived from Dublin, where it’s understood they had been stationed ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit last week.
The Chinooks were observed in two separate groups of three, with one group flying over Buckley and the other seen closer to Mold.
After leaving Flintshire airspace, the helicopters reportedly headed towards the East Midlands before continuing south to Essex, where they landed at Stansted Airport for refuelling.
#chinookhelicopters @STN_Airport ? 6 military chinooks just landed @STN_Airport pic.twitter.com/UkG8C2pV48
— neil banks (@NeilBanks13) April 18, 2023
The Boeing-Vertol CH47 Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter used primarily for troop transportation, supply missions, and battlefield support.
Its distinctive twin rotors and large, tandem design make it easily recognisable and a powerful asset for the US military.
While the presence of US Army aircraft in the UK is pretty common the sighting of six Chinooks over Flintshire is a rare sight and sound.
[For the observant, the main photo features an RAF Chinook which was seen over Deeside last week]
