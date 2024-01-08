Six chimney fires over weekend spark urgent safety reminder from North Wales Fire Service

Over the weekend, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to six chimney fires in various locations.

Crews were called to fires in Chirk, Felinheli, Overton, Holt, Dolwyddelan, and Cwm Y Glo.

The incidents have prompted the fire service to issue a safety reminder to residents as the colder months approach.

Kevin Jones, Head of Prevention at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, stressed the importance of chimney maintenance and safe burning practices to reduce the risk of fires.

He urged homeowners to take action before the heating season intensifies.

Mr Jones emphasised the need for regular chimney cleaning and checks, stating, "All chimneys should be swept on a regular basis, and now is the perfect time to do so before the colder winter months set in and you begin to use your fire and chimneys again."

"I would urge everyone to have their chimney swept before they light their first fire this autumn."

To enhance safety and prevent chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, Kevin provided the following advice:

Chimney Cleaning: Ensure that all chimneys and flue-ways are cleaned and free from debris before the heating season begins. It is crucial to hire a professional qualified chimney sweep certified by the National Association of Chimney Sweeps to inspect and clean your chimney.

Regular Maintenance: The frequency of chimney maintenance depends on the type of fuel burned. For oil or gas, annual sweeping is recommended, while bituminous coal should be cleaned twice a year. Wood-burning chimneys may need cleaning up to four times a year, and smokeless coals should be serviced at least once a year.

Dry Wood: Never burn wet wood, as it can lead to chimney fires and other issues. Always use dry, seasoned wood for your fires.

Proper Appliance Size: Ensure that the heating appliance is the correct size for the room. An overly large appliance may not burn fuel efficiently, leading to unburned fuel passing up the chimney as smoke and condensing as creosote.

Kevin also advised homeowners to take precautions when leaving the fireplace unattended. "To reduce the risk of fire in your home, always make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed and use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers. Additionally, regularly test your smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning correctly," he emphasised.

By following these safety recommendations, residents can help safeguard their homes and reduce the risk of chimney fires during the colder months.

[Photo: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service]

