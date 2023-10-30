Single-use plastic ban comes into force in Wales

A number of single-use plastics are now banned from sale in Wales due to new legislation.

In December 2022, the Senedd passed a law banning the sale of unnecessary, disposable products.

This law takes effect from today, Monday, October 30.

Its aim is to reduce plastic pollution in our environment by stopping the sale of certain single-use plastic items.

Over 87% of people in Wales support this ban.

From today, these items can't be sold in Wales:

Single-use plastic plates

Single-use plastic cutlery

Single-use plastic drink stirrers

Cups of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Takeaway food containers of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene

Single-use plastic balloon sticks

Single-use plastic-stemmed cotton buds

Single-use plastic drinking straws (exceptions apply for those who require them to eat and drink safely)

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, commented:

"We are taking the first step to reduce unnecessary single-use plastics in Wales.

Our next plan includes banning plastic single-use bags, polystyrene lids, and products made of oxo-degradable plastic by the end of the Senedd term.

Many Welsh businesses have already switched to reusable products or used cardboard or paper where reusables don't fit.

We're also considering the impact of plastic wet wipes, which can block drains and add microplastics to the environment.

By adopting a 'Team Wales' mindset and reusing, recycling, and repairing more, we can ensure a greener future."

From Monday there will be a ban on anyone selling or supplying some single-use plastic products 🚫#SingleUsePlasticBanWales pic.twitter.com/5YbMGign6E — Welsh Government Climate Change (@WGClimateChange) October 27, 2023

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, stated:

"This ban supports long-term thinking for the betterment of our climate, health, and communities.

We must tackle the root causes of our challenges. The Well-being of Future Generations Act promotes such action."

Plaid Cymru climate change spokesperson, Delyth Jewell MS, welcomed the plastic restrictions:

"These restrictions are crucial for a cleaner future. But, we need to act faster to reduce our plastic dependency.

Wales has the opportunity to lead in recycling. With proper support, our businesses can pioneer plastic alternatives.

We must also ensure that the transition is fair, making sustainable choices accessible for everyone."

