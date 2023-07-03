Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Jul 2023

Signalling fault slows train services between Shotton and Llandudno

Rail passengers are facing significant disruptions between Shotton and Llandudno Junction, with delays predicted to last until the end of the day, according to a recent service disruption notice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The delays, impacting Avanti West Coast and Transport for Wales services, are due to a fault with the signalling system that has led to trains running at reduced speeds across all lines. As a result, travellers may experience delays of up to 30 minutes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Key routes affected by this disruption include Avanti West Coast services between London Euston and Holyhead, as well as Transport for Wales services connecting Birmingham International, Cardiff Central, and Manchester Airport with Holyhead. Services between Crewe, Manchester Airport, and Llandudno are also impacted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident was initially reported on 3rd July 2023 at 12.16pm, with the latest update coming at 4.01pm on the same day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite efforts to rectify the fault, the disruption is expected to last until the end of the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Passengers are advised to use the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner to check the status of their journeys and arrange for alternative travel plans if necessary. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

